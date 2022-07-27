Deals signed to plant mangrove trees in Saudi Arabia

The center seeks to increase the density and number of these forests through afforestation projects in order to achieve the Saudi Green Initiative goals…reports Asian Lite News

In parallel with the launch of the “International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem” event in Jubail Industrial City, the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification announced the signature of four afforestation contracts for a duration of two years each.

The purpose behind the contracts is to produce and plant 2,200,000 mangrove trees on the northern coasts and south of the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf, in addition to providing other services, such as fencing and care.

The contracts are part of the center’s afforestation efforts in the coastal environment of the Kingdom, where mangrove forests are considered one of its most important natural resources. The center seeks to increase the density and number of these forests through afforestation projects in order to achieve the Saudi Green Initiative goals.

The center has announced the afforestation of about 1 million mangrove plants under the projects of the Heritage Village and Al-Sawarimah in Jazan. The Kingdom aims to plant more than 100 million mangrove trees in the coming years, as part of Saudi Vision 2030.

