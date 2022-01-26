The Tableaux proposed by Tamil Nadu and rejected in the third round by the Central government for the National Republic Day parade was used by the state government at Chennai parade during the 73rd Republic Day celebrations…reports Asian Lite News

The tableaux titled ‘Tamil Nadu in Freedom Struggle’ depicting V.O. Chidambaranar, ‘Mahakavi’ Subramania Bharathi, Rani Velu Nachiyar, and the Maruthu Pandiyar brothers who were executed by the East India Company were used in the Republic day parade in Chennai.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had earlier said that these tableaux will be displayed during the Tamil Nadu Republic Day parade and after this will be taken across the state to showcase to the people about the freedom fighters of the state.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday unfurled the national flag near the Gandhi square on Kamarajar salai in Chennai in the presence of Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin on the occasion of the 73rd Republic day celebrations in the state.

About 6,800 police personnel are on duty as part of the security and are deployed in various parts of Chennai city on the occasion.

Due to the surge in Covid cases, the general public has not been given entry to the Republic day functions at the Gandhi square. Parades by school and college students are also not taking place due to Covid.

