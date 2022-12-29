Twitter web suffers major outage



According to downdetector.com, a website that monitors online outages, around 10,000 reports noted for Twitter across the US…reports Asian Lite News

Micro-blogging platform Twitter on Thursday faced a major outage across the US on the web version.



The platform showed error messages to several users, “Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again.”



According to downdetector.com, a website that monitors online outages, around 10,000 reports noted for Twitter across the US.



Taking to the micro-blogging platform many users reported the issue.



While one user asked, “Is Twitter down on PC or am I just getting crazy?”, another said, “Twitter just logged me out of my desktop version. I go to log in and it says I’m already logged in and gives me this message. Anybody else’s doing this?”



In July, the micro-blogging platform suffered a mega outage as several users across the world had error messages like “this page is down”.



Several users had also faced “over capacity” error messages across Twitter web, mobile and the TweetDeck app.

ALSO READ-Data of 400 mn Twitter users stolen, claims hacker

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]