The Kashmir Mega Football Tournament organised by Voice For Peace and Justice concluded in JKSC playground Sehpora with the FC Hyderia football club emerging as the winner. Several players from South Africa, Nigeria and other national, international football clubs participated in the tournament

Thirty-two teams across Kashmir participated in the Kashmir Mega Football Tournament organised by Voice For Peace and Justice. The final match was played between Sadam Tigers and Hyderia Football Club. Several players from South Africa, Nigeria and other National International Football clubs participated in the tournament.

Kashmir Hosts Mega Football Mela

The teams were introduced to the Divisional Officer Sports, NuzhatAra, International Footballer Mehrajud Din Wadoo, Socio-Political activist Sayim Mustafa and other renowned personalities.

Speaking at the event, international football player Mehrajud Din Wadoo thanked the winning squad and praised Voice for Peace and Justice for getting Kashmir’s youngsters involved in sports. “I’m pleased to see the youngsters here have such a passion for sports; if they receive the right instruction, these athletes will soon represent our country on national and international stages.

In his address to the players and spectators, Sheikh Minhaj, General Secretary of Voice for Peace and Justice, stated, “We are honoured to work for the engagement of youth in Jammu and Kashmir. We are determined to work for the eradication of the drug menace and protect our children from the alienated path.

Trophies along with mementoes, cash prizes and uniforms were distributed among the winners, runners ups and participants.

Kashmir Hosts Mega Football Mela Kashmir Hosts Mega Football Mela Kashmir Hosts Mega Football Mela Kashmir Hosts Mega Football Mela Kashmir Hosts Mega Football Mela Kashmir Hosts Mega Football Mela Kashmir Hosts Mega Football Mela Kashmir Hosts Mega Football Mela

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]