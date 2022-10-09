Man City climb atop the table with win over Southampton

Phil Foden’s fine form continued with a delightful chip on 32 minutes and Riyad Mahrez wrapped up three points four minutes into the second half with a clever volley…reports Asian Lite News

Defending champions Manchester City brushed aside Southampton 4-0 to move to the top of the Premier League table — at least for 24 hours as Arsenal will play Liverpool on Sunday.



Manchester United hit four goals without reply with a classy, dominant performance at the Etihad Stadium after the visitors held out for the first 20 minutes before Joao Cancelo gave City the lead.



Erling Haaland, who had hit the woodwork and gone close several times, finally capitalised on clever play between Kevin De Bruyne and Cancelo and drilled home a pinpoint cross by the latter in the 65th minute to complete a 4-0 win.



The win helped City move up to 23 points from nine matches, moving ahead of Arsenal (21 points), who play Liverpool on Sunday.



In London, goals from Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja helped Chelsea register a maiden win in five matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers. With the 3-0 win the Blues secured a third successive Premier League home victory for the first time in over a year.



Chelsea also moved up to fourth place in the Premier League table, although they were made to wait longer than they would have liked to go ahead.



Several good chances came and went before Havertz cleverly headed us in front in first-half stoppage time. It was the least the hosts deserved for an inventive and dominant showing before the break.



Just as in the midweek success over AC Milan, a second goal soon after the restart effectively ended the game as a contest. Mason Mount picked up his second assist and this time it was Pulisic who benefitted, calmly lifting the ball into the Shed End net.



In other matches, Bournemouth beat Leicester 2-1 while Newcastle outclassed Brentford 5-1 at home.

