Afghanistan’s National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) has said that it is planning to launch a census as there is a lack of information about the population living in Afghanistan, reported local media.

“We have finalised a draft and presented it to the cabinet. We are looking for support and the means to conduct the census,” TOLOnews quoted Faqir Mohammad Ziar, head of the NSIA, as saying.

The officials also laid emphasis on external aid and said, “Maybe the foreign donors will help, then we will launch the census.”

Some technical equipment related to the national electronic identity cards was looted during the collapse of the former Afghan government, according to NSIA.

In 19 out of 34 provinces in Afghanistan, electronic identity cards are being issued currently.

The NSIA also informed that it will use new technological systems to map the number of mines across the country, according to TOLOnews.

Some changes in the design of the national electronic identity cards will be made, said Ziar, adding that the name of the Islamic Emirate will be included.

NSIA has also stated that it will extend the distribution of national electronic identity cards in other remaining provinces. So far, more than six million people have received electronic identity cards. (ANI)

