MAHABIZ was attended by over 600 business owners/entrepreneur's/professional from 11 countries over two days in Dubai. The Theme of MAHABIZ 2022 was "learn, unlearn & re-learn" …. A special report by Asian Lite Newdesk

Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum’s most popular event MAHABIZ grabbed the attention of the business community as it was showcased in the backdrop of the recent Indo-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that outlined new avenues for investment to increase bilateral trade from $60 billion to $100bn in the next five years.

MAHABIZ was attended by over 600 business owners/ entrepreneur’s/professional from 11 countries over two days in Dubai. The Theme of MAHABIZ 2022 was “learn, unlearn & re-learn”.

Guests and dignitaries Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum’s MAHABIZ in Dubai releasing a special souvenir at the event

Mr. Nitin Gadkari, Cabinet Minister Government of India, Sajjan Jindal – Chairman of JSW Group and chairman of world steel association made virtual participation and H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone, H.H. Sheikh Majid Rashid Al Mualla, Vishwajeet Kadam – Minister of State, Government of Maharashtra, Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India.

Dr. Sunil Manjrekar, President of GMBF Global, inaugurated the event. All the speakers at the inauguration appreciated the role played by GMBF Global in promoting the business interest amongst India, UAE, GCC Countries and Africa. The presence of large numbers of participants from the African region was a notable feature at MAHABIZ 2022.

Special Souvenir MAHABIZ Links & GMBF Global App was also launched during the inauguration. GMBF Global also commemorated the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the event.

Keeping in mind the future of businesses in the post-pandemic era, very interesting

Round table panel discussions were held on relevant topics such as – Innovation in traditional business; Online marketplaces – The new way forward guidance by UAE business veterans and the role of an industry body and associations & untapped Africa”. Experts in various fields were the panellist for these sessions.

H.E. Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State Foreign Trade, UAE, in his address highlighted the excellent relations between India & UAE. He said the ties have culminated into CEPA agreement which is going to immensely benefit both India and the UAE.

Dr Thani appreciated positive role played by business support organisations like GMBF.

Sri Sadhguru, Founder of Isha Foundation, made a virtual address. He stressed on important role business owners should play as a part of their social responsibility such as “conservation and protection of soil”.

His Holiness Brahmavihari Swamiji who is currently overseeing the project of the first traditional temple in the UAE being built in Abu Dhabi blessed the conference and address the gathering and advised on the importance of a proper mindset for success and meaningful business growth.

On the second day, the participants were enthralled by world-famous motivational speaker, Paresh Chugani, who gave practical tips to the attendees. The attendees actively participated in specially designed speed networking which ensured a proper connection amongst the participants.

In conclusion, there was a very satisfying mood among the participating delegates from the various countries as their objective of improved import-export opportunities, joint ventures, funding, technology transfer was met.

