Expo hosts colourful celebrations on India’s R-Day

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade attended the reception at India Pavilion, reports Asian Lite News

The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday celebrated the 73rd Republic Day with great zeal and enthusiasm. Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai and Deputy Commissioner General of India at Expo 2020 unfurled the national flag to mark the occasion.

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the United Arab Emirates and Shri Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE attended the reception, which was jointly hosted by the Indian Embassy and the Indian Consulate in the evening to celebrate the occasion.

A special video on the 73rd Republic Day celebrations in India was also showcased on the massive facade of the India pavilion.

Wishing everyone on India’s 73rd Republic Day, Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE said, “There is a civilizational and cultural connect between India and UAE, which makes our relationship very special. As India celebrates 75 glorious years of independence and the UAE, its ‘Year of the 50th’, our two nations have embarked on the journey towards a future-ready partnership. India-UAE relations have scaled new heights also owing to the great personal bonds

between our leadership.”

“The 3.4 million Indians in the UAE are perhaps the most critical pillar of strength for the country. Their contributions, even during the most critical of times, have been exemplary and will act as an inspiration to Indians around the world,” added Shri Sudhir.

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the UAE said, “I congratulate the government and people of India on this special day. India and UAE share great historic ties as trading routes between both the countries existed for centuries. The UAE’s partnership with India is underpinned by strong trade and investment ties, that continues to grow.”

“The upcoming CEPA deal between the two countries will increase the investment flows and joint ventures and unlock new economic opportunities across various sectors for the UAE & India businesses. It will also lead to new employment opportunities and provide platforms for SMEs of both countries to expand internationally by granting them access to new customers, networks and avenues for collaborations,” added Dr Thani.

The event concluded with dance and music performances by artists from India and Dubai, who recreated the carnival of dance through various traditional Indian dance forms including Bharatnatyam, Ghoomar, Bihu, Manipuri, Bhangra and Garba among others.

The celebrations this year are special as India’s Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ across India.

