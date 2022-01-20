Two Indians and a Pakistani national, all staff of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), were killed and six others injured on Monday in the attack claimed by Houthi rebels…reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation visited the India Pavilion at the Dubai 2020 Expo on Wednesday and expressed condolences over the death of two Indians in a drone attack in the Gulf country.

“HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Min of Foreign Affairs and Intl Coop visited IndiaPavilion @expo2020dubai. He was received by CG Dr. Aman Puri. @ABZayed conveyed his condolences on the sad demise of 2 Indian nationals in the recent terror attack in Abu Dhabi,” the Consulate General of India in Dubai said in a tweet.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, who welcomed the foreign minister, tweeted that he was deeply honoured by his visit to India Pavilion.

“Your visit is very reassuring for the 3.4 million Indian community in the UAE” and “Highly appreciate your support,” Sudhir wrote.

The identities of the two Indian nationals killed in Monday’s suspected drone attacks near the Abu Dhabi airport that sparked multiple explosions in the capital of the United Arab Emirates have been established, the Indian embassy said on Tuesday.

It also said there were two Indians among the six people injured in the attacks and both were discharged on Monday night after medical treatment.

Expo 2020 Dubai is hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from October 1, 2021 to 31 March 31, 2022.

India’s massive 4-floor pavilion at the Expo provides a brilliant mix of ayurveda, yoga, space programme, and its fast-growing $2.5 trillion economy.

ABZ dials Jaishankar

Meanwhile, External affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday he received a phone call from his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart, H.H. Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, condoling the loss of Indian lives in Monday’s drone attack near the international airport in the kingdom’s capital city of Abu Dhabi.

“Deeply appreciate receiving a call from UAE FM @ABZayed. He expressed condolences for the Indian lives lost in the terror attack in UAE yesterday. Conveyed our strong solidarity with UAE in face of such unacceptable acts,” Jaishankar informed on Twitter.

The minister added that the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi is working with the authorities in the UAE to provide the ‘fullest support’ to the victims’ families.

