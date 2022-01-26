India and the UAE bilateral ties have continuously maintained an upward growth trajectory and is a testimony to the vision of the leaderships of both the countries … Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai

With coming into effect of Indian Constitution on January 26 1950, a Sovereign Republic India came into being and is today highly regarded as the largest and the most vibrant democracy.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, marking 75 years of India’s Independence and UAE’s fiftieth National Day has brought in celebratory time, that has been marked with several events with great fervour by the Indian diaspora in the UAE.

India and the UAE bilateral ties have continuously maintained an upward growth trajectory and is a testimony to the vision of the leaderships of both the countries. Both India and the UAE have witnessed momentous changes and unprecedented economic growth and prosperity over the past decades. The large Indian diaspora have been integral part of this relationship.

Throughout the pandemic, the United Arab Emirates has been one of the most resilient with the world’s highest vaccination rate and then has successfully conducted one of the largest global event Expo 2020 Dubai. India has put forward one of the largest participation and India Pavilion has been one of the most visited Pavilions. It has hosted various events and sessions from key sectors and states, highlighting business opportunities, focused on diverse geographies, cultures and the socio-economic assortment.

The Government of India and the UAE are committed to working together to foster innovation between the two countries and contribute towards a sustainable world. Besides the participation of States India has emerged as innovation hub with world’s third largest startup ecosystem with 42 Indian start-ups joining the Unicorn Club in 2021. The UAE is a global hub for expats and global businesses, which provides immense business opportunities for Indian talent. Innovation hub at India Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai has featured over 200 Indian start-ups. Elevate pitching series and interactions with prestigious organizations such as Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus provided excellent opportunities for the Indian innovators to interact with investors, global counterparts for further networking and partnership.

India and the UAE share a deep friendship that enables stability and prosperity for both the countries and for the world, we look forward to another decades of collaboration. I once again wish everyone a very Happy Republic Day.

