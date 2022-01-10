India Pavilion also marked the country’s vaccination drive crossing the milestone of administering over 1.5 billion COVID-19 vaccines by displaying this remarkable achievement on the facade of the pavilion…reports Asian Lite Newdesk

India Pavilion, one of the largest and most visited pavilions, is celebrating 100 days as a hub of innovation, growth and opportunities at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Pavilion was inaugurated by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, on October 1, 2021, and has so far clocked over 7 lakh visitors as of first week of January. The India Pavilion had crossed 6 lakh footfalls on December 22, 2021.

I his tweet message, Goyal said, “100 Glorious Days of the India Pavilion shining bright at the Expo 2020 Dubai. The world is witnessing India Pavilion as a hub of innovation, growth and opportunities.”

Meanwhile, India Pavilion also marked the country’s vaccination drive crossing the milestone of administering over 150 crore (1.5 billion) COVID-19 vaccines by displaying this remarkable achievement on the facade of the pavilion.

The India Pavilion is currently hosting the ‘Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) week’ and ‘Tourism week’ which was inaugurated on January 3. As part of the J&K week, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory (UT) of J&K along with other government officials from the UT is holding various G2B, B2G and G2G meetings and invite global investors to invest across key sectors like tourism, handloom & handicraft, food processing among others while the Tourism week highlights the vast opportunities in India’s tourism and hospitality sector during the 2-week participation of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday has signed an MoU with Century Financial in Dubai for a $100 million investment in the state under which hotels and commercial-cum-residential complexes would be built.

The MoU was signed in a special event presided by the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha. “Global business & industry are waking up to the vistas of opportunity in J&K. Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is committed to the development of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir”, said J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha while speaking on the occasion. “We are happy to see the interest shown by UAE’s big business houses and leaders in supporting this vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister.”

“I have always believed that Jammu & Kashmir has tremendous investment potential and there cannot be a better time than now. Making a significant contribution to my home region has always been my dream and today as I see this dream getting realised, it’s immensely gratifying” said Century Financial’s owner, Bal Krishen.

“The investment will cover 3 hotels and one commercial- cum-residential complex in Jammu & Kashmir. The owner of Century Financial Bal Krishen, originally a native of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district has been a forerunner in supporting his home region”, stated a release.

The MoU was signed by Principal Secretary, Industries, J&K, Ranjan Prakash Thakur and Bal Krishen, Owner of Century Financial in the presence of Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai and several distinguished UAE-based business owners, investors, and entrepreneurs.

“Despite challenges of a global pandemic, neither the pace of economic and policy reforms nor the implementation of key infrastructure projects has slowed in any way in UT and we as responsive administration will continue to respond to business’s concerns”, said the Lt Governor.

In December, the India Pavilion saw high-profile visits including Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, B.S. Yediyurappa, Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, and India’s Foreign Secretary, Harsh V Shringla among others.

Indian tennis star, Sania Mirza, renowned fashion designer, entrepreneur and film maker, Manish Malhotra and noted Indian singers Hariharan, Benny Dayal, Jonita Gandhi among others also visited the India Pavilion recently.

States such as Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and UT of Ladakh among others have successfully showcased their business ecosystem along with rich cultural heritage and sourced investment opportunities from leading global investors. Additionally, sectors such as New and Renewable Energy, Space, Urban and Rural Development, Oil & Gas, Textile, Knowledge and Learning have held respective weeks to highlight the growth and investment opportunities in these areas.

The upcoming weeks at the India Pavilion will witness participation from states such as Goa, Jharkhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu among others and sectors such as Steel, Healthcare, Electronics and Information Technology, Energy Conservation, Environment & Sustainability, Tribal Affairs to name a few.

