The Indian Budget session started today amid uproar over the Pegasus Report, farmers issues, and border row with China, as neighbouring Pakistan is likely to seek a three billion dollars loan from China next month…writes Joyeeta Basu.

News in brief from South Asia

India

Budget session starts today amid uproar over Pegasus Report: Opposition parties are likely to raise the Pegasus snooping allegations, farmers’ issues and the border row with China in the Budget session of Parliament starting today, reports NDTV.

Kanpur accident: Electric bus mows down bystanders; 6 dead, several injured: In an unfortunate incident, at least 17 vehicles were hit by an electric bus in Kanpur late yesterday. At least six people died on the spot while more than a dozen were injured, reports DNA News.

COVID-19: India today recorded 2.09 lakh new COVID-19 cases today, 10% lower than yesterday. The positivity rate rose to 15.7% from 14.5%. The country’s active caseload currently stands at 18,31,268, reports NDTV.

EC to take call on ban on physical rallies in poll-bound states today: The Election Commission will take a call on whether a ban on physical rallies in the five poll-bound states will be lifted today, for all political parties contesting the upcoming polls, reports DNA News.

Financial news

Reduction in tax rates, relief for senior citizens top the common man’s Budget 2022 wish list: The common man in India is looking to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for incentives, subsidies, tax cuts and other benefits to grapple with the woes of the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Financial Express.

Pakistan

Pakistan seeks $3 bn loan from China: Pakistan will seek a loan of three billion dollars from China to stabilise its dwindling foreign exchange reserves and also seek an investment bonanza in half a dozen sectors when Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Beijing next week, reports Express Tribune.

Bangladesh

Diplomat to India sent back to Dhaka over alleged sex scandal: A Bangladesh high commission official was sent back to Dhaka from India, after his alleged involvement in a sex scandal came to light. A departmental enquiry has also been initiated against him, reports India Today.

Afghanistan

Rejected by New Zealand, pregnant reporter turns to Taliban: A pregnant New Zealand journalist has turned to the Taliban for help after her home country has prevented her from returning due to the coronavirus situation, reports The Quint.

Nepal

Nepal’s second international airport to be operational in May: International flights can take off and land at the Gautam Buddha International Airport from May 26, the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha, reports Money Control.

On a lighter note…

Bigg Boss 15′: Tejasswi Prakash lifts trophy, collects cheque of Rs 40 lakh: lakh: Ending 16 weeks of drama and suspense, the reality show’s host Salman Khan declared Tejasswi Prakash as the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Watch the video below.

Bigg Boss 15 finalist Tejasswi Prakash is the new Naagin: Tejasswi Prakash, who won Bigg Boss 15, has been announced as the new Naagin, the lead of season six of the show. The announcement was made during the finale of Bigg Boss, reports Mid-day.

Apne bhavya roop aur teeno kaal ki shaktiyon se duniya ko bachane aa rahi hai Naagin.



Zaroor dekhiye #Naagin6, 12th February se Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje only on #colors.@itsmetejasswi pic.twitter.com/lEs29HCahX — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) January 31, 2022

Pooja Bhatt shares emotional post for Akshay Anand on his birthday: Director-actor Pooja Bhatt extended heartfelt birthday greetings to her friend and actor Akshay Anand who turned a year older on Sunday, reports Mid-day.

Pooja Bhatt (Instagram)

