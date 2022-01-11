Yusuf noted that when a country is dependent on international money lenders, it cannot allocate resources for human welfare or traditional security – armed forces and internal security…..reports Asian Lite News

Pakistan’s foreign policy is still not free from the influence of the US, says National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf.



“It is still not (free from US influence) and I doubt that there is any country which is free from it,” the Geo News quoted the NSA as saying in an interview.



Yusuf said Pakistan does not have financial and economic independence, as he noted that the country does not have enough capital to meet the requirements of the population – which are increasing.



“When we cannot (fulfil) the demands, we seek foreign loans. When you procure loans, your economic sovereignty is compromised.”

Yusuf said a country’s economic sovereignty is comprised whenever it seeks loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or any other institution, Geo news reported.



“Now because of this, it affects a country’s foreign policy, and when foreign policy is affected, you cannot run the affairs, as they would be in an ideal situation,” he said when asked about Pakistan’s plans on Afghanistan.



Yusuf noted that when a country is dependent on international money lenders, it cannot allocate resources for human welfare or traditional security – armed forces and internal security.



“A country cannot have financial independence till it fulfils all local demands through its own resources,” the NSA added.

Yusuf is set to visit Kabul in a few weeks. He will head a senior delegation of Pakistani officials during his Kabul visit for further engagement with the Afghan government on all “assistance-related” prospects. His visit comes a few weeks after the Taliban prevented the Pakistan Army from fencing the border with Afghanistan as the two countries have issues over the Durand Line.

Despite the Taliban’s objection over border fencing, Pakistan has claimed that the fencing work alongside Durand Line has been completed by 94 per cent, Afghanistan media has reported citing Pakistani military official.

Quoting a spokesman for Pakistan’s armed forces, Tolo News reported that Pakistan has termed it a good decision for the security of the people on both sides.

“The fencing alongside the (Durand Line) is continuing and work is completed 94 per cent. Pakistan will finish it. This is good for the security of the people on both sides,” said Babar Iftikhar, spokesman for Pakistan’s armed forces.

Earlier, Babar Iftikhar has confirmed that the fencing of the 2,600 km-long border with Afghanistan will be completed despite the Taliban’s statement that they will not allow fencing by Pakistan on the Durand Line.

This is not the first time that this verbal clash has surfaced as the two neighbouring countries have been in a state of tension on the border fencing issue. (IANS/ANI)

