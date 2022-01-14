Arab Gulf Security 3, which aims to strengthen the bonds of cooperation among the GCC countries in the security field, will take place this month in Dammam in the Eastern Province…reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

Security forces from Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday participate in the Joint Gulf Tactical Exercise of the Security Services of the Gulf Cooperation Council States, which is hosted by the Kingdom in the Eastern Province.

First to arrive was a contingent from the Royal Oman Police, commanded by Colonel Salim Mubarak Al Abrawi, the Arab News reported.

Al Abrawi stressed the force’s the readiness to participate in the exercise, and said the force is looking forward to achieving common aspirations and raising the level of coordination among the member states.

The Qatari force, which came on board a Boeing C-17 Globemaster military cargo plane, is commanded by Maj. Yousef Al-Hamad.

Kuwait’s contingent is commanded by Brigadier General Abdullah Al-Ateeqi, who explained that the exercise is aimed at “raising the level of coordination and field cooperation” among the GCC states.

Bahrain’s team arrived in a motorcade through the King Fahd Causeway, which connects Saudi Arabia’s eastern city of Alkhobar to the island nation.

Brigadier General Dr. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Assistant Chief of Public Security for Operations and Training Affairs, who is also the head of the Bahraini Ministry of Interior’s delegation for the exercise confirmed the readiness of the force to participate in the exercise.

He also pledged to achieve common aspirations among member states and raise the level of coordination and field cooperation among the participants in implementation of the goals of the exercise, and to continue developing security work and the capabilities of security elements in dealing with emergencies and various crises.

The UAE security force team had arrived in the Kingdom on Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Salem Abdullah Al-Habsi, a member of the Command and Control Committee, said the participants are fully geared for the exercise -coded “Arab Gulf Security Exercise 3”- which aims to enhance coordination and field cooperation, and develop capabilities for dealing with crises and emergencies.

Arab Gulf Security 3 will take place this month in Dammam in the Eastern Province, the Saudi Defense Ministry has said.

In a statement carried earlier by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Saudi Ministry of Interior on Tuesday said “the exercise aims to strengthen the bonds of cooperation between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in the security field and raise the level of coordination and the degree of readiness of the security services to confront crises and emergencies and to address all threats and risks to the Arabian Gulf region.”

Joint Emirates Shield / 50′ drill concluded

The ‘Joint Emirates Shield / 50’ military drill concluded today west of the Maritime Theater of the UAE, following night live fire exercises.

The military practice was part of a series of operational drills scheduled for 2022 and aimed to boost the combat readiness of the UAE Armed Forces’ major units.

Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Mujren Al Ameri, Commander of the Joint Operations, who witnessed the conclusion of the exercise tonight, hailed the high tactical and combat readiness and of the UAE Armed Forces and their readiness to defend the homeland’s supreme interests.

“This exercise reflected the advanced level notched by the UAE Armed Forces in terms of their air, ground, and sea-based capabilities, to protect the nation’s gains and potential in various operational environments,” he added.

The organisation of the “Joint Emirates Shield / 50” aimed to consolidate the combat readiness of the UAE Armed Forces’ to defend the land, naval and air borders of the UAE against any dangers or future challenges under all circumstances and at all times.

