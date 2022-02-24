Last year, Turkish courts issued two arrest orders against him on charges of extortion and organised crime…reports Asian Lite News

The Turkish Justice Ministry demanded the United Arab Emirates (UAE) detain and repatriate a Turkish mafia leader after Interpol issued a red notice for him, the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.



Sedat Peker, a convicted fugitive, is in the UAE and had been broadcasting videos on YouTube in which he exposed alleged corruption among top Turkish officials, said the Turkish news agency on Wednesday.



He also claimed that public officers were involved in his network’s criminal acts, Xinhua news agency reported.



Last year, Turkish courts issued two arrest orders against him on charges of extortion and organised crime.



The Turkish government officially demanded his extradition in June last year, but the UAE did not respond to the request. However, Peker has since stopped publishing videos on YouTube as the UAE officials took him for questioning.



Interpol issued a red notice on February 1, 2022, to search for Peker internationally in 194 countries.



The move of the Turkish Justice Ministry came amid reconciliation efforts between Ankara and Abu Dhabi after years of tension.



Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid an official visit to Turkey’s capital Ankara in November 2021, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the Gulf country on February 14, aiming to restore their bilateral relations that were long strained by regional disputes.

In 2013, Turkey and the UAE took rival sides after the latter lent support to the overthrow of former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi who was backed by Turkey.



Relations between Turkey and the Gulf country had derailed over their conflict of interests in Libya, the Gulf and the Eastern Mediterranean.

