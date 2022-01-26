The representatives from the Indian Diaspora in the UAE were honoured for their efforts in assisting the community during the peak of the COVID 19 pandemic, reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

Indian missions in UAE have started celebrations to mark the 73rd Republic Day of India with the unfurling of national flag on Wednesday.

Ambassador of India in UAE Sunjay Sudhir has unfurled the flag at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi. Following the event, representatives from the Indian Diaspora in the UAE were honoured for their efforts in assisting the community during the peak of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, CGI Dr. Aman Puri has unfurled the tricolour flag marking start of celebrations, at the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

Dr Puri have read out President of India Ramnath Kovind’s speech followed by a singling performance by Indian prodigy Suchetha Satish which “added patriotic fervour in the Republic Day celebrations.”

UAE celebrates India’s 73rd Republic Day

The India Pavilion and the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre at Expo 2020 Dubai are the venues where the Indian missions in the UAE will host the celebrations to mark the day India became a sovereign republic after its constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, Gulf News reported.

The celebrations in the UAE have already begun with an event on Sunday to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Indian freedom fighter ‘Netaji’ Subhas Chandra Bose.

A Republic Day special display will also be held on the massive facade of the pavilion. The embassy and the consulate will together hold a Republic Day reception for invited guests from government entities and community groups at night, it was reported.

Meanwhile, the India Pavilion, one of the largest and most visited pavilions at EXPO 2020 Dubai, had recently crossed 8 lakh footfalls milestone. The Pavilion was inaugurated by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, on October 1 2021.

Amb @sunjaysudhir unfurled the Tricolor @IndembAbuDhabi on the 73rd Republic Day.Representatives from the Indian Diaspora in the UAE were honored for their efforts in assisting the community during the peak of the COVID 19 pandemic @cgidubai @MEAIndia #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/CWN9QynHvU — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) January 26, 2022

The India Pavilion is recently hosted the ‘Goa’ and ‘Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME)’ weeks.

The Ministry of MSME’s participation in EXPO2020 will help develop understanding about the MSME ecosystem in India as well as enable interaction with Governments of different countries, business, and industry leaders, which would help in exchange of best practices adopted across the world.

The India Pavilion has made its mark among the 192 participating nations by being recognized as one of the most iconic pavilions at EXPO2020 Dubai by the American Institute of Architects.

The Pavilion has also played a key role in showcasing the Indian start-up ecosystem amongst a global audience through initiatives like ‘Elevate’, that aims to display unconventional solutions created by 500 Indian start-ups from across the country.

States such as Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and UT of Ladakh among others have successfully showcased their business ecosystem along with rich cultural heritage and sourced investment opportunities from leading global investors. Additionally, sectors such as New and Renewable Energy, Space, Urban and Rural Development, Oil & Gas, Textile, Knowledge and Learning have held respective weeks to highlight the growth and investment opportunities in these areas.

