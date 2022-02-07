The 1,700 US soldiers sent to Poland on Sunday will operate in the country’s eastern-southern part, according to the Polish Defense Ministry….reports Asian Lite News

A plane carrying US soldiers landed in southern Poland, on US President Joe Biden’s order to deploy additional troops to Poland, Romania and Germany this week, amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The 1,700 US soldiers sent to Poland on Sunday will operate in the country’s eastern-southern part, according to the Polish Defense Ministry.

Logistics, equipment and a handful of soldiers arrived in other planes on Friday and Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The soldiers of the 82nd🇺🇸Airborne Division will strengthen the American forces already stationed in 🇵🇱.The process of deployment🇺🇸troops is underway. The soldiers of this division have already cooperated together with the🇵🇱soldiers during military missions abroad&joint exercises https://t.co/TwuD7BM1T6 — Poland MOD 🇵🇱 (@Poland_MOD) February 4, 2022

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are growing as the Western countries are stepping up military maneuvers near the Russian borders.

Kiev and its Western allies have accused Russia of amassing troops near the Ukrainian border, further pointing to the possibility of an “invasion.” Moscow has denied such claims, adding that it had every right to mobilise troops within its borders and defend its national security.

