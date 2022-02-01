Both sides will also explore the possibilities of executing projects in various areas of economic and technical cooperation…reports Asian Lite News

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Enterprise Armenia has signed a cooperation agreement to foster economic and trade relations between their members, form positive partnerships, and transfer technology, expertise and best practices.

Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, signed the agreement on behalf of the chamber, while Aram Vardanyan, Investment Director of Enterprise Armenia, signed the document on behalf of his organisation, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Vahan Kerobyan, Armenia Minister of Economy, and a number of Emirati and Armenian officials attended the signing ceremony.

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs cooperation agreement with Enterprise Armenia (WAM)

The newly signed agreement states that both sides shall share information about their respective markets and the policy, principles and laws on trade and investment for the benefit of both parties. Both sides will also explore the possibilities of executing projects in various areas of economic and technical cooperation.

Commenting on the newly signed agreement, Al Mheiri said that the agreement asserts the continuous efforts of the chamber in cementing its partnerships with regional and international entities.

“The past few years, our relations with Armenia witnessed considerable development on all levels and that helped increase trade exchange and investments between Abu Dhabi and Armenian businesses,” he said, noting that the agreement will encourage exports and imports between the two sides.

Vardanyan expressed his pleasure at signing the agreement, emphasising the importance of exploring new mutual prospects of cooperation in diverse developmental sectors by increasing positive cooperation and seizing all the available investment opportunities of common interest.

He added that Armenia views Abu Dhabi as an attractive destination for its entrepreneurs, pointing out that the new agreement would open the doors for cooperation between the two countries. (WAM)

