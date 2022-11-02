EVENT: Titans of Africa Book Release￼

Dubai-based DCOM Design FZE in association with UAE Africa Networking Group release “Titans of Africa” Golden Edition at a gala dinner event. The book featured 50 Africans from 39 countries and 18 verticals. Titans must have high integrity, high standards, business leaders, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs in the diaspora and across Africa. In addition, to being very active in the local and international communities, illustrated business acumen, triumph of major obstacles and hugely successful in their markets

DCOM Design FZE a leading publisher along with UAE Africa Networking Group, a Dubai-based networking business platform that promotes collaboration between the UAE and various African markets, has launched its second edition of Titans of Africa at a grand black Tie Gala dinner.

The event was inaugurated by H.M. the Oore of Otun Ekiti of Nigeria – a representation of His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, Ooni of Ife.



Chairman and Founder of Danube Group – Mr. Rizwan Sajan said, “We want to maintain and foster strong relationships between Arab- Asia and the African continent- we are known for developing affordable and classic properties all over the region, this association will help us forge ties and help us expand our footprint in Africa as well”

The event was attended by many VIP dignitaries Including Mohamed Ramadan celebrity singer/ Actor from Egypt and several media houses.

DCOM Designs led by Vikas Bhargava, the author and publisher, launched many books and was delighted to announce that “this book is one of my most classic editions of all time, there is so much to see and learn from Africa.”

Commenting on the book launch of the initiative, UAE Africa Networking Group Founder, William Stenhouse said: “We are excited to launch the “Titans of Africa- Golden Edition” initiative, as it will build deeper relations across the UAE, Africa and the world.

The book featured 50 Africans from 39 countries and 18 verticals. Titans must have high integrity and standards, business leaders, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs in the diaspora and across Africa. In addition, to be very active in the local and international communities, illustrated business acumen, triumphed over significant obstacles and was hugely successful in their markets.

Titans of Africa Book Release in Dubai

