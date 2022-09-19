US base in Syria targeted in failed rocket attack

US forces in northeast Syria are investigating the incident…reports Asian Lite News

A rocket attack targeting the United States military’s Green Village base in northeast Syria failed to hit the forces or any equipment, the US Central Command said in a statement.

The statement said: “At approximately 7:05 pm in Syria on September 18th, a rocket attack targeting the Green Village base in northeast Syria failed to strike US or Coalition forces or equipment.”

“Three 107mm rockets targeted the base. A fourth rocket along with rocket tubes was found at the launch point, approximately 5 kilometers away,” US Centcom added.

The Green Village base was targeted last month in violence between the US military and Iran-backed militants leaving at least one U.S. military service member in Syria with a minor injury, the Reuters reported.

US forces in northeast Syria are investigating the incident, the Centcom added.

ALSO READ: Biden vows to defend Taiwan if China attacks

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]