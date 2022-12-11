IUCN announces new Green list sites

“We cannot do anything but support, and work, and help, and learn from China on how it is managing nature, conservation areas, national parks, nature reserves, and so on,” he said…reports Asian Lite News

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) announced here on Saturday that it has added another 16 protected areas to its Green List.

The new batch contains 11 protected areas in China, including Qianjiangyuan National Park in the eastern province of Zhejiang and the famous Huangguoshu Scenic Area in southwestern province of Guizhou, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The international community can learn from China’s eco-civilisation practice, James Hardcastle, head of IUCN’s protected and conserved areas team, told Xinhua.

The IUCN Green List honours successful nature conservation worldwide. A protected or conserved area that reaches its standard is certified and recognized as achieving ongoing results for people and nature in a fair and effective way.

