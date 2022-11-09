Sharjah International Book Fair hosts an event to release a unique book on paediatric oncology. The book titled Childhood Cancer, written by Dr. Zainul Aabideen, will help parents and siblings deal with the shocking news.

Dr Aabideen, Head of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology, and Bone Marrow Transplantation, Burjeel Medical City, said the book would help families handle childhood cancer in a most compassionate and balanced way.

Prof. Humaid Al- Shamsi, Director of Oncology Services at Burjeel Holding, UAE, the President of the Emirates Oncology Society, and Dr. M. K. Munneer, MLA from the south Indian state of Kerala, jointly released the book. Zerin compered the event.

Dr Aabideen, a native of Kerala’s Mattool village in Kannur district, completed his MBBS from Calicut Medical College and gained a post-graduate degree in Paediatrics from the LTM Medical College, Mumbai. He then moved to the United Kingdom to specialise in pediatric hematology, paediatric oncology, and pediatric bone marrow transplantation in various hospitals in the UK including Royal Marsden Hospital, UCLH, Imperial College, Manchester Children’s Hospital, and Alder Hey Children Hospital.

Sharjah Book Fair Hosts Event to Release Handbook on Childhood Cancer

Advocate YA Raheem, President Sharjah Indian Association, Mr. Basheer Thikkodi, Social worker & Writer, Mr. Chacko, Social Worker, Mr. Haris Kattakath , Chairman HOPE Foundation and Mr. Hashim P Aboobacker, Director HOPE Foundation, were present. Zerin compered the event.

Patient Teacher cover Dr. Zainul Aabideen and Dr Saudabi Valappil during the book launch Sharjah Book Fair Hosts Event to Release Handbook on Childhood Cancer Sharjah Book Fair Hosts Event to Release Handbook on Childhood Cancer Sharjah Book Fair Hosts Event to Release Handbook on Childhood Cancer Sharjah Book Fair Hosts Event to Release Handbook on Childhood Cancer Dr MK Munir, MLA from south Indian state of Kerala, at the event Dr. Zainul Aabideen and Prof. Humaid Al- Shamsi at the book launch Prof. Humaid Al- Shamsi and Dr MK Muneer releasing the book Sharjah Book Fair Hosts Event to Release Handbook on Childhood Cancer

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]