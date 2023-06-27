South Asia’s highest contemporary land art exhibition in Leh

The exhibition will be set against the scenic backdrop of Disko Valley near Leh, a land strip, used by the local youth to express themselves and celebrate, hosting a downhill mountain bike path and breathtaking views…reports Sukant Deepak

Sa, which means ‘soil’ in the Ladakhi language, is South Asia’s highest contemporary land art group exhibition held at 3600m altitude in Ladakh.

To be organised from August 1 to 23, the exhibition will focus on climate, culture, and community in high-altitude environments.

Sa Ladakh will feature works by Ladakhi, Indian, and international; Nikolaus Geyrhalter, Phillip Frank, Sharbendu De, Jigmet Angmo, Vibha Galhotra, Skarma Sonam Tashi, Tsering Gurmet Kungyam, Sagardeep Singh and Tsering Motup.

“The inclusion of local artists is a testament to the growing recognition of contemporary art from the region on a global scale”, as highlighted by Dr. Monisha Ahmed, co-founder of Ladakh Arts and Media Organisation (LAMO) and Sa co-curator. The festival will also include projection and video art at night. Artists such as Philipp Frank from Germany, internationally known for his projections in nature, will explore connections between spirituality and the natural world.

The exhibition will be set against the scenic backdrop of Disko Valley near Leh, a land strip, used by the local youth to express themselves and celebrate, hosting a downhill mountain bike path and breathtaking views. In the heart of Disko Valley, will offer an immersive experience through captivating site-specific art installations, cutting-edge video projections, and sculptures.

Raki Nikahetiya, the co-founder of Sa Ladakh, said, “Our primary focus will be on a 20-acre expanse of land, where we will delve into our interpretation of ‘climate optimism.’ Through the medium of land art, our aim is to foster an inclusive dialogue on climate-related issues, engaging and inspiring communities amidst the breathtaking yet delicate Himalayan landscape.”

Supported by LAMO, Snapchat, and Plus.tv, Let Me Breathe, the Australian Cultural Forum, the embassies of Germany and Switzerland, to India, and Local Futures, amongst other partners, the exhibition will be open to the public from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The final list of participating artists and programming will be announced in early July 2023.

