Auto Expo 2023 kicks off with surprises

On the first day of Auto Expo 2023 on Wednesday, the vehicle exhibitors, both global and domestic, in total launched and unveiled over 59 products at the India Expo Mart here.

The theme of this year’s show is ‘Explore the World of Mobility’.

Day 1 of the expo concluded with some top unveils by some of the leading brands with Maruti Suzuki unveiling its Concept EVX and Tata Motors showcasing its Tata Harrier EV, Tata Seirra EV and Tata Curvv petrol version.

MG Motor India announced the next generation Hector SUV, available in five, six, and seven-seater configurations, and revealed the prices. The upgraded Next-Gen Hector’s starting price is Rs 14.72 lakh.

Engineering company Greaves Cotton showcased its EV might with six new electric two and three-wheelers, and also unveiled AmperePrimus, a new high-speed e-scooter, which is currently available for booking across India.

The company also introduced a feature-rich, Made in India series of six electric two and three-wheelers inspired by Arctic Terns for last mile passenger and cargo transportation across consumer categories.

JBM Auto launched the JBM Galaxy luxury coach. Aside from that, JBM also displayed its new line of e-buses, which included the city bus, staff bus, and school bus.

Ashok Leyland displayed seven advanced mobility solutions — battery electric vehicle, fuel cell electric vehicle, hydrogen internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle, liquefied natural gas vehicle, intercity CNG bus, and a mini passenger bus were among the products on exhibit.

SWITCH Mobility, the next-generation carbon-neutral electric bus and light commercial vehicle manufacturer, showcased the all-new IeV series at the Auto Expo 2023 as part of the integrated display with Ashok Leyland.

VE Commercial Vehicles, a Volvo Group and Eicher Motor joint venture, displayed a range of future-ready mobility solutions at the show. Volvo and Eicher Motors’ joint venture unveiled India’s longest 13.5m electric bus at the show. The joint venture has also revealed its Eicher Pro 2049 electric 4.9T GVW truck.

Volvo has also showcased a LNG truck. The company will be launching the same once the ecosystem for LNG develops in India. To promote green tourism across India, Volvo also showcased the 9,600 premium electric coach in India.

Hyundai Motor India launched another electric model, the ‘Ioniq 5’, which when fully charged will run up to 631 km. The EV is underpinned by the E-GMP platform that also underpins the Kia EV6, which is already on sale in India, while the Ioniq 5 also got Level 2 ADAS features.

The introductory price of Ioniq 5 is Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom), and it will be available in three colour options — white, black and an exclusive matte silver.

At the 16th edition of the expo, KIA also introduced its all-electric SUV Concept, the Kia Concept EV9, emphasising its ambition of becoming a provider of sustainable mobility solutions.

The company also exhibited the Kia KA4, a luxury RV. The company then announced a Rs 2,000 crore investment in India for EV-related R&D, production, and infrastructure development.

BYD, the world’s leading new energy vehicle manufacturer, unveiled its luxury electric sedan, BYD Sealahead, to be launched in India in Q4 of 2023.

Cummins Group India made its debut with the commercial vehicle industry’s first fuel-agnostic platform and its diverse range of hydrogen technology power solutions.

Lexus India unveiled the all-new 5th generation RX during its first ever participation in the show. Available in two models, the RX 350h Luxury and RX 500h F Sport Performance, the SUV is only available with hybrid engines with deliveries to commence in March. The bookings have been opened.

Meanwhile, Meta and FADA launched the ‘Move with Meta’ initiative to help auto dealerships reach out to customers digitally and increase online leads. The initiative is a skilling and enablement programme in collaboration with FADA to train over 3,000 auto dealers around the country on how to develop a social presence and digitise utilising Meta platforms.

Keeway India launched the Retrotastic SR 250 which will be sold exclusively through Benelli.

Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt Ltd (AARI) announced the arrival of the bicycle brand Benelli Bike, also known as BBike. TheBBike range is designed for multiple ride formats inclusive of mountain, gravel and road.

Tata Motors unveiled 14 exclusive vehicles and concepts, including the Harrier EV, Sierra EV, Altrzo CNG as well as the Curvv Coupe in its private vehicle segment.

In its commercial vehicle segment, Tata Motors unveiled Magic EV, Prime e28, ultra e.9 as well as the Hydrogen Fuel Cell truck at the event.

Hexall Motors launched the Mammoth Series of Electric Cargo L5 and Electric Passenger L5 vehicles with highest payload and passenger capacity in its segment. Also, it has launched a fully-electric city bus bubble with D+41 seating capacity.

