Michael Miebach joins USISPF Board of Directors

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) has announced the appointment of Mastercard CEO, Michael Miebach, to its board of directors.

Miebach said that in his new role he looks forward to working with the top advocacy group focused on strengthening India-US partnership in Washington, and hopes to build strategic, commercial, and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

“USISPF is a critical forum for business and government leaders to come together and drive the next phase of growth in the US-India partnership. I believe the relationship between our two countries will define the future of the global economy and shape our ability to tackle the most pressing global challenges together,” Miebach said in a statement.

“I look forward to working with USISPF to build the strategic, commercial, and people-to-people ties that will serve as the bedrock of the US-India partnership in the 21st century,” he added.

Miebach’s appointment comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official visit to the US on the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Welcoming Miebach’s confirmation to the Board, USISPF president and CEO Mukesh Aghi said: “Michael has been a true champion of digital economy cooperation between the United States and India, helping drive cutting-edge innovation that powers commerce and societies in both countries.”

The USISPF said that Miebach’s additionAto the board reflects a consistent commitment from the senior-most levels of Mastercard to strengthen the US-India corridor and trade and commercial relations between the two countries.

“Mastercard’s steadfast commitment to financial inclusion and digital transformation is a model for the private sector — both in the US-India corridor and around the world. I look forward to continuing our partnership with Mastercard and engaging with Michael as a USISPF Board Member,” he said.

Mieback, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Passau in Germany, joined Mastercard in 2010 to lead its Middle East and Africa operations.

He is a member of The Business Roundtable, The Business Council, the US-India CEO Forum, the International Advisory Panel of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and The International Business Council of the World Economic Forum.

