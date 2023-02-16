Opera working to integrate ChatGPT into browser’s sidebar

Google also demonstrated its AI search bot Bard earlier this week, though it is not currently available for anyone to test..reports Asian Lite News

Web browsing application Opera is now adding a ChatGPT-powered tool to its sidebar that generates brief summaries of webpages and articles.

According to The Verge, an American technology news website, the feature, called “shorten,” is part of the company’s broader plans to integrate AI tools into its browser, similar to what Microsoft’s doing with Edge. Users can enable the functionality by clicking the “shorten” button to the right of the address bar, as seen in a demo included in Opera’s blog article.

From there, a ChatGPT sidebar will appear on the left, generating a clean, bulleted summary of the article or webpage you’re viewing. Opera’s announcement comes just days after Microsoft revealed the AI-powered Bing and Edge.

While the company’s search engine will have an AI chatbot that delivers annotated replies to searches, Edge will include an AI “copilot” that can summarise webpages or articles, as well as generate content for social media posts and other purposes, reported The Verge.

Google also demonstrated its AI search bot Bard earlier this week, though it is not currently available for anyone to test.

The “shorten” feature isn’t available to everyone just yet, though. Jan Standel, the vice president of marketing and communications at Opera, told The Verge that it’s going to “launch in browsers very soon.”

Over 1 mn people sign up for Bing with ChatGPT in 48 hours

More than 1 million people signed up on the waitlist to try out the new Bing Search with ChatGPT functionality in just 48 hours, Microsoft has announced.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT had itself attracted one million users in one week.

“We’re humbled and energized by the number of people who want to test-drive the new AI-powered Bing! In 48 hours, more than 1 million people have joined the waitlist for our preview,” tweeted Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president and consumer chief marketing officer at Microsoft.

Mehdi and Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella announced the new Bing last week which is still in limited preview to some users.

Microsoft introduced its new Bing powered by “next-generation” ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI), and also updated its Edge browser with new AI capabilities.

The AI-powered Bing search engine and Edge browser are now available for preview at Bing.com, to “deliver better search, more complete answers, a new chat experience and the ability to generate content”, the tech giant said.

According to the company, these tools act as an “AI copilot for the web”.

“AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting with the largest category of all — search,” said Nadella.

With the new Bing, users get an enhanced version of the standard search experience.

The updated search engine is powered by next-generation OpenAI large language model that is more powerful than ChatGPT.

It offers more relevant results for common queries like sports scores, stock prices and weather, as well as a new sidebar that displays additional in-depth information if users need it.

Microsoft also announced that it has updated the Edge browser with new AI capabilities and a new look.

