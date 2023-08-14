Shutterfly shuts down facility, lays off 246 employees

Since the facility is being shut down, these employee losses are likely to be permanent. Layoffs will start from October 9 in multiple tranches till June 28, 2024….reports Asian Lite News

Photography and design firm Shutterfly has announced it will lay off 246 employees, after shutting down its facility in Shakopee in the US state of Minnesota.

The company notified the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development about the closure of the facility, which will result in approximately 246 employees being laid off, reports Southwest News Media.

Since the facility is being shut down, these employee losses are likely to be permanent. Layoffs will start from October 9 in multiple tranches till June 28, 2024.

“We fully recognise the impact this decision will have on our dedicated employees, their families and the Shakopee community. While it was a difficult choice, we remain committed to supporting our employees during this transition,” the company said in a statement.

“Over the next several months, we will work closely with all affected employees, providing support that includes outplacement services. We will also ensure that they have the opportunity to apply for open positions and receive relocation assistance, where applicable, to other Shutterfly manufacturing and production facilities,” the company added.

Shutterfly had announced layoffs of 93 employees in Shakopee earlier this year. The picture-sharing and photo products company operated in Shakopee for nearly a decade.

