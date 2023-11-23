UST to Double Workforce

The 1,18,000-square-feet facility, with the provision of more expansion in the future, will accommodate over 2,000 UST employees…reports Asian Lite News

Digital transformation solutions company UST on Wednesday opened a new office here, saying it will double the headcount from 2,000 to 4,000 in the city in the next 2-3 years.

The 1,18,000-square-feet facility, with the provision of more expansion in the future, will accommodate over 2,000 UST employees and act as a centre for innovative research and development in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and IoT.

“This expansion will enable us to tap into the rich local talent pool as we strengthen our capabilities across various strategic domains and technologies,” said Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, UST.

The new facility will be home to cutting-edge research initiatives in several dynamic sectors, including telecom, Hitech, retail, and insurance, and the fourth Development centre in India with innovation labs.

UST’s presence in Hyderabad has expanded rapidly since beginning operations in 2018 with just 250 employees.

The company also has software delivery and development centres in Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Pune, Coimbatore, Hosur, and Delhi-NCR.

The new facility was inaugurated by Jayesh Ranjan, State Principal Secretary of Industries & Commerce (I&C) and IT, in the presence of Krishna Sudheendra, UST CEO and others.

A team of skilled engineers and researchers will be based out of the new office’s engineering lab.

Over the next two years the site will transition to a global capability centre to meet demand in the healthcare, pharmaceuticals, telecom, manufacturing, retail, and insurance sectors, said the company.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]