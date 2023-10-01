‘A Ranjith Cinema’ First Look Poster Out, Stars Join the Hype

Manju Warrier, the acclaimed Lady Superstar, had the privilege of unveiling the poster showcasing the female stars of the film, further enhancing the excitement surrounding this project….reports Asian Lite News

The anticipation for Nishant Sattu’s upcoming film, “A Ranjith Cinema,” is building as the first look posters have been unveiled. The excitement was shared not only by the film’s star cast but also by prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry.

Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his social media to release the first look poster, triggering a wave of excitement among fans and industry insiders. Lijo Jose Pellissery, Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Biju Menon, Unni Mukundan, Antony Varghese Pepe, and other leading stars joined in the promotion.

Lady Superstar Manju Warrier did the honours of revealing the poster featuring the female stars of the film, adding to the buzz surrounding this project.

“A Ranjith Cinema” boasts a talented ensemble cast, with Asif Ali, Saiju Kurup, Anson Paul, Namitha Pramod, Hannah Regi Kosi, and Jewel Mary in lead roles. The film promises to be a romantic family thriller set against a compelling family backdrop.

In addition to the stellar main cast, the film also features an array of renowned actors, including Harishree Asokan, Aju Varghese, Kalabhavan Nawaz, Ranji Panicker (of ‘Ustad Hotel’ fame), Kottayam Ramesh, Jayakrishnan, Mukundan, Krishna, Krishnan Balakrishnan, Santhosh George Kulangara, Jassi Gift Jordy Erathupetta, Sabita Anand, Shobha Mohanan, and many others in crucial roles.

Produced by Nishad Peachey and Babu Joseph under the banner Luminous Film Factory, the film is executive produced by Namit R and One Two Three Frames. Sunoj Velayudhan and Kunjunni S Kumar are handling cinematography duties, while Rafeeq Ahmed and Ajeesh Dasan have composed the lyrics, set to music by Mithun Ashokan.

The film’s crew includes Javed Chemb as Production Controller, Akhil Raj Chirail and Koyas as Art Directors, Rony Vellathuval as Makeup Artist, Vipindas as Costume Designer, and Nidad and Shalu Peyad as Stills Photographers. Collins Leophile is responsible for Advertising Art, and A S Dinesh and Rogin K Roy are managing Public Relations.

