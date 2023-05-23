Dr Gagangdeep Kang, the ‘Vaccine Godmother of India’

Dr Kang is a leading researcher with a major research focus on viral infections in children, and the testing of rotaviral vaccines…reports Asian Lite News

The ‘Vaccine Godmother of India,’ Dr Gagangdeep Kang, a famous microbiologist and virologist, has been instrumental in India’s fight against Covid-19. Her commitment to learning and research made a big difference in the development of the public health industry, reported Khalsa Vox.

As the first Indian woman to be elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society, the first to edit Manson’s Textbook of Tropical Medicine, and a member of the US National Academy of Medicine since 2022, Dr Kang accomplished a lot of firsts in her professional life, as per Khalsa Vox. Along with Dr Chandrakant Lahariya and Dr Randeep Guleria, Dr Kang penned “Till We Win: India’s Fight Against The Covid-19 Pandemic.” She concentrated on the chapters that traced the history of pandemics and the advancement of medications and vaccinations.

Dr Kang is a leading researcher with a major research focus on viral infections in children, and the testing of rotaviral vaccines.

She also focuses on sanitation and water safety, other enteric infections, and the effects of early childhood infection on children. She received the esteemed Infosys Prize in Life Sciences in 2016 for her contributions to the knowledge of the rotavirus and other infectious illnesses’ natural histories.

She was elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society in 2019, making history as the first Indian woman to do so. She was on the Infosys Prize 2020 Life Sciences jury.

Despite her achievements in science, Dr Kang is still very much a part of her roots in Samrala, Punjab. It embodies the tenacity and willpower of her ancestors who immigrated to India after the split. She continues their tradition of devotion and service, according to Khalsa Vox. (ANI)

