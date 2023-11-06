Smart Strategies for Managing Diabetes During Diwali

It’s important to take breaks from eating during Diwali so that the body has time to digest the food. Get up and move around or talk to friends and family…writes Dr. Tribhuvan Gulati

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is a time for joy, celebration, and family gatherings. This vibrant festival, however, often revolves around sweets, rich feasts, and treats that can be challenging for individuals living with diabetes. The confluence of tradition and indulgence during Diwali can present a formidable hurdle for maintaining optimal blood sugar levels. Fortunately, with careful planning and mindfulness, it is possible to partake in the festivities while managing diabetes effectively. Here are some smart strategies for navigating the Diwali season with your health in mind:

Plan your meals ahead of time:

Preparation is the key to success in managing diabetes during Diwali. This will help to avoid making unhealthy choices when surrounded by tempting treats. Choose meals that are low in sugar and carbohydrates, and high in protein and fiber.

Be mindful of your portion sizes:

It’s easy to overindulge during Diwali, but it’s important to be mindful of the portion sizes. Take small plates and servings, and don’t be afraid to say no to second helpings.

Choose healthy snacks:

If a person is feeling hungry between meals, reach for healthy snacks like nuts, seeds, or yogurt. Avoid sugary snacks and drinks, which can spike the blood sugar levels.

Take breaks from eating:

It’s important to take breaks from eating during Diwali so that the body has time to digest the food. Get up and move around or talk to friends and family.

Monitor your blood sugar levels regularly:

It’s important to monitor the blood sugar levels regularly during Diwali, especially if a person is making any changes to their diet or exercise routine. This will help inidentifying any problems early on and taking corrective action.

In addition to the core strategies mentioned above, there are several other valuable tips for effectively managing diabetes during the Diwali season:

Limit alcohol intake: Alcohol can lower blood sugar levels and increase the risk of hypoglycemia.

Get enough sleep: When a body is well-rested, it is able to regulate the blood sugar levels in a better way.

Manage stress: Stress can raise blood sugar levels, so it’s important to find healthy ways to manage stress during Diwali. Try yoga, meditation, or spending time in nature.

Although these tactics offer a strong foundation for diabetes management around Diwali, it’s important to keep in mind that diabetes treatment is a customised approach. Consulting a healthcare professional is essential if you want individualized guidance and assistance based on your unique requirements and state of health. They can assist you in creating a customized strategy for managing your diabetes during the celebrations.

For those who have diabetes, Diwali may be a time for both celebration and thoughtful health care. You can take advantage of the holiday mood and still maintain your health by organizing your meals, watching what you eat, and making wise decisions. Remember that vigilance, regular monitoring, and professional guidance are your allies in ensuring a happy and healthy Diwali.

(Dr. Tribhuvan Gulati, Lead Consultant, Diabetes, Obesity & Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi)

ALSO READ-Stay Calm and Relaxed with Top Meditation Apps

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]