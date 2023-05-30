A unique merge of contemporary sensibilities with decades of expertise

From pant suits to co-ord sets to dresses, this collection features it all. The collection also represents the depth the brand caters to, different people of different sizes and a larger age group, which made it important that every customer should be able to find a piece they can wear…reports Asian Lite News

A limited-edition collection that is perfect for the summer as it combines the prettiness of pret and the sensual drama of couture. Dash & Dot, a ready-to-wear clothing company and couturier Seema Gujral seamlessly merge contemporary sensibilities with decades of expertise, and technical knowledge.

The result of a cooperation that looked odd yet made perfect sense is 20 ensembles, each of which stands alone as a standalone work. The collection features Gujral’s classic couture elements, meticulous embroideries and embellishments, and other signature work, whether it be gota from her ‘Lakeer’ collection or the typical blue on blue ‘Aari’ lehenga with a lot of cut work, appliqué mirror work, as well as her very unique approach to Indian couture. Dash and Dot has taken these and translated them into ready to wear pieces with a reach that covers a wider spectrum and a larger audience

From pant suits to co-ord sets to dresses, this collection features it all. The collection also represents the depth the brand caters to, different people of different sizes and a larger age group, which made it important that every customer should be able to find a piece they can wear. The silhouettes are clean, linear with trendy embellishments and embroideries that border on traditional but still come out chic and neat. The dresses are in neutral stark colours with playful styling, the co-ord sets boast of capes, jackets, bandeaus and elegant bodices, all enhanced with signature Seema Gujral elements.

On the launch of this collection, Ashray Gujral said, “One of the most key learnings through this whole process has been to just watch Seema Gujral – how deeply involved and passionate she is, and at the same time how temperamentally even she remains at every point of time. The sense of calm has translated into the clothes to create a collection that is wholesome, complete and exquisite. This collection is the best of Dash and Dot with the grounded uniqueness of Seema Gujral, it is a means for a younger, more modern generation to own a piece of heritage couture.”

ALSO READ-Party with Titan Watches and Thaikkudam Bridge

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]