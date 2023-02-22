    ‘Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion, Khadi for Transformation’

The second part of the evening showcased 25 garments in pure khadi, a salute to the spirit of Swadeshi.…reports Asian Lite News

High Commission of India in London, in association with the London School of Trends and INIFD presented a unique showcase of khadi garments on “INDIA DAY” as part of London Fashion Week 2023.

During the Indian freedom struggle this humble, home-spun fabric became a symbol of empowerment as Mahatma Gandhi encouraged the use of khadi as a symbol of nationalism, equality and self-reliance.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a passionate advocate of Khadi as a sustainable, transformative fabric for India, both as a symbol of national pride as well as a fashion statement.

High Commissioner Mr Vikram Doraiswami and distinguished guests and international delegates graced this occasion to pay homage to this national symbol of self-reliance as it made this fascinating journey from ‘local’ to ‘global.

This collection was designed and curated by the young INIFD designers- a crew of 12 ladies from different parts of India- who, together with local artisans and weavers, presented an array of fascinating garments with one common link- Khadi.

The first part of the show was a presentation of 40 modern garments designed on the basic principles of deconstruction in a variety of hues and cuts, clever use of embellishments and nuanced detailing.

The second part of the evening showcased 25 garments in pure khadi, a salute to the spirit of Swadeshi.

The show straddling eastern and western philosophies at London Fashion Week, was witnessed by the High Commissioner Mr Vikram K Doraiswami, Deputy High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh, MP Gaggan Mohindra, representatives from the High Commissions of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and a host of other dignitaries, fashion aficionados and international buyers and delegates.

Indian National Institute of Fashion Design and London School of Trends

INIFD & London School of Trends has been fulfilling the promise of bringing Indian handloom, weaves, art and craft on an international platform for the world to experience the rich textile and handicraft history of India.

The INIFD/LST ideology is to teach student designers to create a forward-looking fashion footprint on the bedrock of India’s rich cultural heritage.

INIFD works through a network of 108 centres India and is the only fashion institute in the world to have showcased its students’ creativity at two major fashion capitals of the world -New York for the 7th Season and London for the 8th season – and Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai for last 33 consecutive seasons.

