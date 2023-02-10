UAE highlights COP28 action agenda, progress updates

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted that as the host country of COP28, the UAE is determined to guide an innovative multilateral process…reports Asian Lite News

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is also the Chairman of the Higher Committee overseeing preparations to host the 28th session of the conference of the parties to the UNFCCC (COP28 UAE), convened members to discuss ongoing preparations to host COP28 UAE to be held at Expo City Dubai in November 2023.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted that as the host country of COP28, the UAE is determined to guide an innovative multilateral process, foster global consensus and deliver groundbreaking outcomes, solutions and partnerships.

In the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah referred to climate change as the “defining challenge” of this era and said, “As a country at the heart of climate impacts and undergoing a major energy transition, we understand the urgent need to undertake ambitious mitigation action to reach the 1.5°C trajectory.

“We also recognise the imperative to support a growing number of communities undermined by drought, heat, floods, storms, and other climate-induced disasters and shocks. At the same time, we believe that investment in a low carbon future can lead to sustainable economic growth and employment generation required for a just transition.”

His Highness added, “COP28 must be the COP that unleashes transformative progress for a climate-safe world. The UAE’s COP28 agenda is ambitious but grounded in pragmatism and accountability. We will drive the shift from pledges to concrete action, and work collectively with all stakeholders who want to play a constructive role in co-creating solutions across mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage and climate finance.”

He stressed the need to ensure an inclusive approach across all logistical preparations including a seamless experience for all delegates and visitors, leveraging the UAE’s position as a global hub connecting over 140 cities across the world. He highlighted the importance of enhancing institutionalised mechanisms for meaningful youth participation within the UN climate process.

Highlighting the diversity of the COP28 team, His Highness stated, “The COP28 team represents over 30 nationalities and comes from different age groups, genders, and professional backgrounds, including IGOs, NGOs, former COP Presidencies, and the private and public sectors. This blend of skills and experiences will help to ensure an inclusive and impactful conference.”

As a historically trading nation located at the crossroad of the world, the UAE is best placed to support negotiations over fundamental areas of focus such as energy, agriculture, investment, and sustainable transport. With this philosophy at the centre of its outlook, the UAE believes cooperation will play the most crucial role in ensuring the global decarbonisation effort is met.

For his part, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-designate and Vice-Chairman of the Higher Committee, emphasised that COP28 will be inclusive and accessible to all and noted the importance of an active listening tour that would consult and mobilise a wide range of parties and stakeholders.

He said, “In the year ahead, our Presidency is committed to running an open, transparent, and inclusive process to build on and accelerate the progress made before us. We will seek diverse views to make COP28 a success. As an important part of the consultative process, we will begin by listening to all stakeholders – governments, civil society, businesses and youth, among others. This will help us chart a path forward to COP28 and beyond that has stakeholder buy-in.”

The Higher Committee includes in its membership ministers and government officials who represent the integration of the efforts of the government and various sectors at all levels to ensure the ideal preparation for hosting COP28.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]