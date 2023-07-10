Threads set to cross 100 mn users as Twitter traffic dips

The new app crossed 2 million sign-ups in just two hours after launch, 10 million users in seven hours and 30 million in just 12 hours…reports Asian Lite News

Meta’s Twitter rival, Threads, is set to cross 100 million user sign-ups as Twitter is experiencing a decline in traffic.

Meta launched Threads last week for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is currently the top free app on the App Store.

There are currently over 97 million accounts on the Threads app, based on the number badges that appear on Instagram profiles and indicate when someone joined the new app, reports Search Engine Journal.

At the current rate of user adoption, Threads would soon reach 100 million users.

The new app crossed 2 million sign-ups in just two hours after launch, 10 million users in seven hours and 30 million in just 12 hours.

IT service management company Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince on Sunday tweeted a graph showing Twitter’s declining domain name system (DNS) ranking from January to now.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri last week clarified that Meta does not want to replace Twitter but create a public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter and for communities on Elon Musk-run platform “that are interested in a less angry place for conversations, but not all of Twitter”.

The new application is currently missing features such as direct messages, a “Following” feed, a full web version, a chronological feed and more.

Auto-delete posts option

Threads, will now feature an option to auto-delete posts after a few months of posting them. In response to a feature request related to automatically delete posts after 90 days, Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Monday said” “I was thinking 30 but make it a user choice, but maybe 90 if better…”



Threads has crossed 90 million user sign-ups just within a few days after its launch. Meanwhile, Twitter-owner Elon Musk on Sunday mocked Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and said, “Zuck is a cuck”.

“I propose a literal d*** measuring contest,” he tweeted. Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post.

While one user said, “Ok I had to check like 10 times this was actually Elon and not a parody account lol”, another commented, “‘Zuck’ is only 1 letter away from ‘Cuck’.” Last week, Musk said “competition is fine, cheating is not.”

“Zuck my *tongue emoji*,” he had tweeted last month. Back in 2017, Musk had hit back at Zuckerberg, saying that the Meta CEO’s understanding of artificial intelligence is “limited”.

