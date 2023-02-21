ERC continues aid to quake-hit people in Syria

The Emirati philanthropic organisation has intensified its relief efforts to reduce the humanitarian impact of the disaster on the lives of the local population..reports Asian Lite News

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) is continuing its distribution of humanitarian aid to those affected by the earthquake in Syria.

The Emirati philanthropic organisation has intensified its relief efforts to reduce the humanitarian impact of the disaster on the lives of the local population and to alleviate their suffering under extremely difficult conditions, as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight / 2.

An ERC delegation, led by Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, Chairman of Catastrophes Response, is supervising urgent relief operations by distributing humanitarian aid including food, shelter materials, and food parcels to hundreds of families in Latakia Governorate.

This is being done in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), as the ERC coordinates its field operations with its Syrian counterpart to reach the areas most affected by the disaster and the groups most affected by its repercussions.

Al Kaabi stated that the ERC’s efforts are ongoing to meet the needs of the Syrian people in terms of necessary supplies, and a plan has been developed to expand the aid beneficiaries’ umbrella in coordination with SARC. Field teams are assessing the needs of the families affected by the earthquake, and the ‘Bridges of Goodness’ campaign has provided many of those needs and strengthened the ERC’s efforts.

He added that the aid is in line with the UAE’s keenness, represented by the ERC, to support the fraternal people of Syria in their current ordeal and to help them overcome their dire conditions.

The ‘Bridges of Goodness’ campaign, launched by the Emirates Red Crescent, continues to provide relief to those affected by earthquakes. The campaign is being organised in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Community Development, and a number of local humanitarian and charitable organisations.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]