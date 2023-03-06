Israeli PM calls comments to erase village ‘inappropriate’

The village of Hawara in the occupied West Bank was rampaged by hundreds of Israeli settlers last Sunday…reports Asian Lite News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged a senior cabinet minister’s call to “erase” a Palestinian village as “inappropriate,” after the US had urged the Prime Minister to reject it.



In his Twitter post on Sunday, Netanyahu stopped short of outright condemnation of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, but said the minister “misspoke” and thanked him for admitting “his choice of words” was “inappropriate”.



Most of his tweet, however, focused on calling on the international community to further condemn Palestinian attacks against Israelis, Xinhua news agency reported.



The village of Hawara in the occupied West Bank was rampaged by hundreds of Israeli settlers last Sunday, who torched dozens of homes, cars and shops and killed livestock animals. A Palestinian man was shot dead, apparently by an Israeli soldier, during the attack.



The attack came hours after two Israeli brothers from a nearby settlement were killed in a shooting attack outside Hawara.



Smotrich, the ultra-nationalist leader of the pro-settler Religious Zionist Party, said during a conference on Wednesday that Hawara “must be erased. I think the State of Israel needs to do, not the settlers”.



He later told Channel 12 news TV that this was “not the right choice of words,” attributing the remarks to “a slip of the tongue in a torrent of emotion”.



It was Netanyahu’s first official comment on Smotrich’s controversial remark which had sparked an international outcry, including condemnations by the UN and several Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt.



In a statement, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price described the remark as “repugnant” and “irresponsible,” urging Netanyahu to “publicly and clearly reject” it.

Jordan urges calm

King Abdullah II of Jordan has underlined the need to de-escalate and restore calm in the Palestinian territories, as well as cease any unilateral measures that undermine stability and peace prospects.



He made the remarks on Sunday at a meeting in Amman with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.



During the meeting, the king urged stepping up efforts to create a political horizon that would pave the way towards relaunching Palestinian-Israeli negotiations, to reach just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, according to a statement by the Royal Hashemite Court.



The king stressed the importance of establishing an independent, sovereign and viable Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967, lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, Xinhua news agency reported.



Discussions also covered the latest regional developments, efforts to reach political solutions to crises in the region, and regional and international efforts to counter terrorism within a holistic approach.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]