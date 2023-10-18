Medvedev blames US for “war crime” in Gaza hospital strike

The attack on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza City on Tuesday has left hundreds of deaths and injuries….reports Asian Lite News

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday denounced the strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip a “monstrous” war crime, for which the United States bears responsibility.

“The monstrous strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip is undoubtedly a war crime,” Medvedev wrote on his social media channel.

“And the final responsibility for it lies with those who cynically profit from wars in different countries and on different continents. Those who mindlessly hand out colossal money for weapons, loading their military-industrial complex. Those who deceitfully broadcast about their global mission to protect democratic values. The United States of America,” he said.

The attack on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza City on Tuesday has left hundreds of deaths and injuries. The Gaza-based health ministry said the airstrikes were carried out by Israel, while the Israeli military said the Islamic Jihad organization is responsible for the “failed shooting” that targeted Israel.

ALSO READ: UK inflation holds steady for September

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]