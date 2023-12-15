NSA Sullivan meets Netanyahu in Tel Aviv

The Prime Minister and the US National Security Adviser emphasized their commitment to bring about the release of all the hostages remaining in Gaza….reports Asian Lite News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the members of Israel’s War Cabinet Thursday at the Kirya (Israel’s version of the Pentagon) in Tel Aviv met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

The Prime Minister and the US National Security Adviser emphasized their commitment to bring about the release of all the hostages remaining in Gaza.

At the start of the meeting, Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked US National Security Adviser Sullivan for the support of the US in the fight against the Hamas terrorist organization.

The sides discussed the continuation of the war until victory and the achieving of the common goals, first and foremost the elimination of Hamas, the release of the hostages, dismantling Hamas’s military capabilities and the end of its rule in Gaza.

The two sides reiterated their commitment to bring about the release of all of the hostages remaining in Gaza, which include American citizens.

Parallel to achieving these goals, the sides discussed the continuation of humanitarian assistance to the non-combatant population.

Also discussed were the threats by Hezbollah from the north, those of the Houthis from the south and ways to meet these challenges, which – together with Hamas – constitute Iran’s axis of evil. Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated that Israel will not allow Iran to achieve nuclear weapons.

Participating for the Israeli side were Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Minister Benny Gantz, MK Aryeh Deri, National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi, the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Tzachi Braverman, Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs, IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary Maj Gen Avi Gil, the Prime Minister’s Foreign Policy Adviser Ophir Falk and Israel’s Ambassador to the US Mike Herzog. (ANI/TPS)

