Riyadh, Damascus welcome thaw in ties

The two sides stressed the importance of enhancing security and combating terrorism in all its forms….reports Asian Lite News

Syria and Saudi Arabia have agreed in a joint statement to resume consular services and flights, after the bilateral ties have been stranded for years.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad arrived in Saudi Arabia for a visit on Wednesday, amid a thaw in ties between Damascus and Riyadh, reported Al Jazeera.

According to Saudi and Syrian state media, Mekdad arrived in Jeddah on Wednesday after receiving an invitation from Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The Saudi foreign ministry said the two top diplomats held a session of talks on efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that preserves the unity, security and stability of Syria.

They also discussed facilitating the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, and securing humanitarian access to the affected areas in Syria.

The two sides stressed the importance of enhancing security and combating terrorism in all its forms, and enhancing cooperation in combating drug smuggling and trafficking.

The joint statement also emphasized the need to support the institutions of the Syrian state to extend its control over its territories to end the presence of armed militias and external interference in the Syrian internal affairs.

Both sides also discussed the necessary steps to achieve a comprehensive political settlement of the Syrian crisis that would end all its repercussions, achieve national reconciliation, and contribute to the return of Syria to its Arab fold and the resumption of its role in the Arab world.

The visit to Saudi Arabia is the first by a Syrian foreign minister since the war in Syria in 2011. Although Saudi Arabia backed the Syrian opposition, the relations with the ruling regime have thawed recently, reported Al Jazeera.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has mostly defeated the Opposition attempts to unseat him from power, with support from Russia and Iran.

During the past few months, there has been increasing engagement with Al-Assad, who has been isolated ever since the Syrian war began.

Assad travelled to the UAE and Oman this year, while Saudi Arabia announced last month that talks for resumption of consular services with Damascus had begun, reported Al Jazeera.

On Friday, a gathering of regional foreign ministers will be held in Saudi Arabia to discuss Syria’s re-admission to the Arab League.

Following reports of a potential restoration of relations, Saudi official media stated last month that talks were underway between Damascus and Riyadh to reinstate consular services.

Diplomatic attempts have up steam after Saudi Arabia decided last month to normalise relations with Iran, a significant ally of the Syrian regime, Al Jazeera reported. (with inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: UAE President pays tribute on Zayed Humanitarian Day

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]