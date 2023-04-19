Saudi FM meets Syria’s Assad as ties thaw

Both diplomats discussed the necessary steps to achieve a comprehensive political settlement of the Syrian crisis that would end all its repercussions, achieve national reconciliation, and contribute to the return of Syria to its Arab fold….reports Asian Lite News

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad on Tuesday received Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, as part of his official visit to the Damascus.

At the beginning of the reception, the minister of foreign affairs conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the Syrian president, and their best wishes of security and stability for the government and brotherly people of Syria.

Meanwhile, the Syrian president conveyed his greetings and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister and the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, wishing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia further progress, prosperity and development.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed efforts exerted to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis to preserve Syria’s unity, security, stability, Arab identity, and territorial integrity, in a way that achieves the good of its brotherly people. They also went over the necessary steps to achieve a comprehensive political settlement of the Syrian crisis that would end all its repercussions, achieve national reconciliation, and contribute to the return of Syria to its Arab fold and the resumption of its natural role in the Arab world.

The foreign minister stressed the importance of providing a suitable environment for aid to reach all regions in Syria, creating the necessary conditions for the return of Syrian refugees and displaced persons to their areas, ending their suffering, enabling them to return safely to their homeland, and taking more measures that would contribute to providing a stable situation across Syria.

The reception was attended by Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati and Director General of Foreign Minister’s Office Abdulrahman Al-Dawood.

Last wwek, Syrian Foreign Minister Dr. Faisal Mekdad visited the Kingdom and met his counterpart Prince Faisal.

Both diplomats held a session of talks, discussing efforts to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis that preserves Syria’s unity, security, stability, Arab identity, and territorial integrity while also serving the interests of its brotherly people.

The two sides concurred that it was crucial to address humanitarian issues, create an environment that would allow aid to reach all areas of Syria, establish the prerequisites for Syrian refugees and displaced people to return to their homes, put an end to their suffering, allow them to return home safely, and take additional steps that would help stabilize the situation in the entire Syrian territories.

They also stressed the importance of enhancing security and combating terrorism in all its forms, and enhancing cooperation in combating drug smuggling and trafficking, emphasizing the need to support the institutions of the Syrian state to extend its control over its territories to end the presence of armed militias and external interference in the Syrian internal affairs.

Moreover, the two sides welcomed the start of procedures for resuming consular services and flights between the two countries. The Syrian FM expressed his country’s appreciation for the efforts exerted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to end the Syrian crisis and its provision of humanitarian and relief aid to those affected by the earthquakes that struck Syria.”

Saudi relief aid to Syria

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) is distributing various relief materials to those affected by the earthquake in Idlib Governorate, Syria. This includes 225 pieces of clothing, which will benefit 75 Syrian families consisting of widows and orphans.

This assistance is provided as part of the Kingdom’s humanitarian relief aid through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to countries and peoples in need worldwide.

