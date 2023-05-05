Sheikh Mansour in London for King Charles’ coronation

The King’s coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6….reports Asian Lite News

On behalf of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan will attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

The King’s coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed will also attend the official reception, to be held at Buckingham Palace, with the participation of heads of state, heads of government and dignitaries.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed arrived this evening in the British capital, London, as the head of a UAE delegation comprising a number of senior officials.

Buckingham Palace had earlier announced details of a three-day merrymaking jamboree. Among the highlights: a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle following the coronation, a nationwide series of street parties and a national volunteering campaign, branded “The Big Help Out.”

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details on the ceremonial, celebratory and community events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023,” read the recent release by the palace.

“The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the Service will reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” read Buckingham Palace’s release.

Across the coronation weekend, there will be further opportunities for people to come together in celebration of the historic occasion.

Meanwhile, the royal couple opened the doors of the royal residence in London to thousands of guests on Wednesday for the first garden party of King Charles’ reign. Garden parties have been held at Buckingham Palace since the 1860s as a way for the monarch to recognize public service, People reported.

King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, looked sharp for the event — with the King sporting a top hat. The Queen Consort wore a blue and white dress by Bruce Oldfield for the occasion, completing her look with a Philip Treacy hat.

The monarch traditionally hosts multiple garden parties at Buckingham Palace and one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland each summer — although additional parties may be held with the monarch’s permission.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]