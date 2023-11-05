Taliban’s Abdul Ghani Baradar Leads Afghan Delegation to Iran

The two sides also plan to form several more working groups tasked with identifying problems in the way of economic cooperation between the two neighbors…reports Asian Lite News

The Iranian and Afghan representatives to the commission held the first day of their meeting on Saturday, with high-ranking economic officials of both countries being in attendance.

The formation of joint working groups in fields such as trade, transit, transportation, customs and the environment is on the agenda of the meeting.

The two sides also plan to form several more working groups tasked with identifying problems in the way of economic cooperation between the two neighbors.

Afghanistan’s delegation arrived in Iran earlier on Saturday. The 30-member delegation is led by Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of the Taliban government Abdul Ghani Baradar. (IRNA)

