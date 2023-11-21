UK Govt Reverses Decision To Deport Egyptian Student  

Mikhaiel told the Guardian that his consultant will now begin the life-extending treatment after initially being reluctant to begin a drug course that could be abruptly stopped if his patient was deported…reports Asian Lite News

The Home Office has reversed a decision to deport an Egyptian student who suffers from a rare genetic disorder that cannot be treated in Egypt, the Guardian reported on Monday.

Youssef Mikhaiel has Fabry disease, an inherited condition in which enzymes are unable to break down fatty materials known as lipids, allowing them to accumulate in the body and cause damage to the heart, kidneys, and nervous system.

Being deprived of treatment, which is available in the UK, Mikhaiel’s lifespan is likely to be shortened and would cause “intense suffering or death”, according to evidence submitted by doctors.

The 28-year-old, who lives in Glasgow, was scheduled to be deported in June, but the removal was postponed following a court ruling in Edinburgh. He has been granted leave to remain until April 2026, with officials exercising discretion in view of his “exceptional circumstances.”

Mikhaiel told the Guardian that his consultant will now begin the life-extending treatment after initially being reluctant to begin a drug course that could be abruptly stopped if his patient was deported.

“This is an outstanding result and a significant win given the very high legal threshold to stay in the UK on medical grounds,” Mikhaiel’s lawyer, Usman Aslam of Mukhtar & Co solicitors, told the Guardian.

“There was no need to detain someone, and despite us showing medical evidence, they proceeded to try to remove him from the UK,” Aslam added.

The Home Office said: “All applications for leave to remain are carefully considered on their individual merits, on the basis of the evidence provided, and in accordance with the immigration rules. We only return those with no legal right to remain in the UK and will not return anyone to countries where they have been found to be at risk of persecution or serious harm.”

