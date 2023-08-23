Gulf Medical University Accredited by Kuwait’s Ministry of Higher Education

A delegation from the Ministry conducted a comprehensive review that encompassed every aspect of the university’s offerings. This included a meticulous examination of academic programs, faculty qualifications, research initiatives, infrastructure, state-of-the-art laboratories, and affiliations with renowned hospitals…reports Asian Lite News

Marking a significant decision that highlights the dedication to excellence in UAE’s Health professions education system, the Ministry of Higher Education in Kuwait has recognized the Gulf Medical University (GMU) as a prestigious institution for Kuwaiti students pursuing medical studies. This recognition is the outcome of a thorough evaluation process that included an in-depth inspection of the university’s programs, buildings, laboratories, and affiliated teaching hospitals by the officials of the ministry. The decision stands as a testament to the high-quality education provided by Gulf Medical University and its commitment to shaping the competent healthcare workforce of tomorrow.

The accreditation earned by Gulf Medical University from the Ministry of Higher Education in Kuwait is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication to fostering a culture of academic excellence. With more than 90 different nationalities represented among its student body, Gulf Medical University has emerged as a global leader in medical education. This multicultural environment enriches the learning experience and fosters an international perspective among aspiring healthcare practitioners.

On the occasion of this accomplishment, Professor Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, said, “We are honored by the Kuwaiti Ministry of Higher Education’s recognition of Gulf Medical University as a distinguished institution for Kuwaiti students seeking health professions’ education. This acknowledgement underlines our excellence in delivering top-notch learning ecosystem, encouraging a global perspective, and turning out excellent healthcare professionals. Our goal is to develop our students’ abilities and aspirations while preparing them for success in the ever-evolving healthcare landscape. This recognition further strengthens our commitment to continue pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks with innovative programs and clinical training systems.”

A delegation from the Ministry conducted a comprehensive review that encompassed every aspect of the university’s offerings. This included a meticulous examination of academic programs, faculty qualifications, research initiatives, infrastructure, state-of-the-art laboratories, and affiliations with renowned hospitals.

Recently, Gulf Medical University was honored with the prestigious “Excellence in Research” award by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHP) of UAE, in addition to being recognized among the country’s top 10 institutions for health research, attesting to its academic brilliance and innovative contributions to healthcare.

In the last 24 years, more than 3000 students have graduated from the university. These graduates have advanced their careers and landed successful positions, such as CEOs, COOs, Medical Directors, and Heads of Departments in the healthcare and research sectors across the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. Additionally, Gulf Medical University’s graduates are recognized internationally and have access to employment thanks to the university’s partnerships with more than 70 foreign universities and research institutions.

