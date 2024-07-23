‘Perspectives on Leadership’ by Dr. Mythili Kolluru

Perspectives on Leadership: A Knowledge Oman Story is a must-read for anyone interested in learning about the power of voluntary organizations and how they can make a difference in society through their commitment and vision. It is a testament to the transformative power of knowledge sharing and the impact a group of passionate individuals can make when they come together for a common cause, reveals author Dr. MYTHILI KOLLURU about her maiden venture to VINOD RAGHAVAN

“Perspectives on Leadership: A Knowledge Oman Story” written by Dr. Mythili Kolluru, is an engaging narrative of the evolution, growth, struggle, and community impact of Knowledge Oman over the last 16 years. It is an inspiring true story showcasing how a group of passionate individuals came together to create a platform for sharing knowledge and ideas, transforming lives.

The book written by Dr. Mythili, an Assistant Professor, College of Banking and Finance Studies (CBFS) provides a glimpse into the working dynamics of a successful non-profit organization – ‘Knowledge Oman’, driven by a commitment to a common cause. The 85-page book with six chapters, aims to inspire readers by demonstrating that dedication and teamwork make positive change possible.

Each chapter offers a unique insight into Knowledge Oman’s journey. From its humble beginnings to the pioneering days of establishing the organization, the story highlights how a shared vision and tireless efforts helped overcome obstacles and attract a community of supporters. One of the most compelling aspects of the book is the narrative of the team march with six diverse leaders, the Assistant Professor who is also a scholar and consultant, says.

It showcases how their unique skills, experiences, and perspectives complemented each other, creating a dynamic and innovative environment that fostered creativity and growth. This chapter stands out in the book as its leadership corner, with its creative writing style, would surely capture the reader’s attention, reveals, Dr. Mythili an active member of Knowledge Oman, since 2018.

The book’s last chapter portrays the Knowledge Oman way of working and leaves the reader with glimpses of their contributions. The chapter also looks toward the future, projecting Knowledge Oman’s possibilities, prospects, and initiatives and outlining its path forward. The chapter emphasizes the organization’s commitment to ongoing learning, collaboration, and innovation and its plans for expanding its reach and impact. The book inspires anyone interested in making a positive impact in their communities by empowering individuals to become agents of change.

Perspectives on Leadership: A Knowledge Oman Story is a must-read for anyone interested in learning about the power of voluntary organizations and how they can make a difference in society through their commitment and vision. It is a testament to the transformative power of knowledge sharing and the impact a group of passionate individuals can make when they come together for a common cause, stresses Dr. Mythili, who has been in Oman for the last nearly two decades.

“I am thrilled to share the journey of Knowledge Oman through this book. It is a testament to the power of community and the incredible achievements that can be realized when people come together from various backgrounds with a shared purpose. Proceeds from the sale of this book will be directed towards community initiatives and good causes that furthers our mission to empower individuals and promote lifelong learning.” said Dr Mythili, a distinguished educator and scholar, is recognized with the national award for “Outstanding Women Educator and Scholar in Strategic Management” and has extensive global experience.

Holding a Ph.D. from Andhra University and certification as a Strategic Planning Professional, she combines academic excellence with practical insights. She ignites a passion for strategy, international business, and organizational studies in her students.

HISTORY

The Knowledge Oman was founded in 2008 by Tariq Hilal Al Barwani, has managed within 16 years to launch 74 initiatives in the form of projects, workshops, seminars that positively impacted hundreds of thousands of people from college and universities, women, entrepreneurs and professionals from various industries.

Projects were supported by over 35 partners locally and internationally attracting over 80,000 registrations and 700 volunteers across the years. Knowledge Oman received five awards that includes the Outstanding contribution to the cause of education from the World Human Resource Development (HRD) Congress. Members of the platform consist of multinational group of both locals and expatriates living in the country with the passion of creating, sharing and exchanging knowledge.

