Made in India Range Rovers Soon

In a fillip to the government’s ‘Make in India” initiative, Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Friday said it plans to start assembling the flagship Range Rover model, along with Range Rover Sport, in India for the first time, significantly bringing down the prices.

The company’s Pune plant currently assembles the Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar F-PACE, and Discovery Sport models.

The India-assembled Range Rovers will be available for delivery by the end of this month while Range Rover Sport will arrive in the market by August.

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, said the local assembly of the flagship models “marks an inflection point for the India subsidiary and shows the confidence the company has in the market”.

According to the company, the first delivery of the locally manufactured Range Rover will begin May 24.

The move, according to the company, is likely to reduce prices by 18 to 22 per cent. Certain reports mentioned that the prices may come down by up to Rs 56 lakh.

Geraldine Ingham, Managing Director of Range Rover, said they are seeing the “highest levels of client demand” for Range Rover in their 53-year history and “India is a very important part of this success story.”

JLR clocked Rs 4,000 crore in revenue in India in FY24, with total sales at 4,500 units.

