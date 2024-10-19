Totalee Halal App

Totalee Halal Set to Launch Innovative Halal Food Delivery App at GPU Festival with renowned actor Imran Abbas

The Global Peace and Unity (GPU) Festival, attended by over 40,000 people, will serve as the stage for Totalee Halal’s highly anticipated innovative Halal Food Delivery App launch on October 19th at Excel, London. Renowned actor and model Imran Abbas will be making a special appearance to officially launch the app at 4 PM. Attendees are invited to join us at our stall no C14, where they can experience the convenience of Totalee Halal firsthand.

To make the experience even more special, Totalee Halal is offering 500 free tickets to GPU for both consumers and merchants. Additionally, five lucky winners will have the exclusive opportunity to meet and greet Imran Abbas in person.

“Empowering Women as Entrepreneurs in Local Communities,” will also be highlighted at the event. This initiative focuses on supporting women in starting their home-based food businesses, offering grants, marketing support, and a platform to sell their family recipes. Totalee Halal is proud to collaborate with Shahid Afridi Foundation, a UK charity, to further this mission.

Totalee Halal is an innovative Halal food delivery platform dedicated to providing consumers with Halal Food, Groceries and Fresh Meat at the click of a button. The app connects you to restaurants, supermarkets, butchers, bakeries, and more, assuring that all meals and groceries delivered through our platform are 100% halal, free from contamination, and delicious.

