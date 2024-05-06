Dive into Comedy with These Hilarious Podcasts and Shows

As World Laughter Day knocks on our door, let’s buckle up for a rollercoaster of laughter as we take a deep dive into the world of comedy, quirky mishaps, and eccentric stories!

From Vir Das’s exploration of embracing life’s quirkiest mishaps to Kaneez Surka’s amusing anecdotes or Kapil Sharma and Dafli’s crazy antics, these OTT gems are guaranteed to leave you in fits of laughter. So, grab your headphones and get ready for a ball of a good time as we explore the world of laughter and comedy.

Be Stupid with Vir Das

Platform: Audible

Ever wondered how a seemingly unwise decision could surprisingly steer your life towards positive changes? Dive into Vir Das’s entertaining expedition through life’s most unforeseen slip-ups. In this unique podcast for embracing life’s quirkiest mishaps, Vir initiates candid dialogues with individuals recounting their stories of immediate regret and redemption. Tune in to unravel why, at times, the journey to wisdom unfolds amidst moments of pure absurdity and laughter!

The Unexperts

Platform: Audible

This World Laughter Day, listen to ‘The Unexperts’, a 10-episode audio series created and hosted by popular comic, Abish Mathew for lighthearted perspectives on the world’s quirkiest subjects! Each episode features a diverse panel dissecting topics like nostalgic school memories, AI, ghosts, and family dynamics. These ‘Unexperts’ offer unsolicited advice, absurd opinions, and hilariously terrible reviews, all while showcasing the joy of embracing the unnecessary.

Cupid Kaneez



Platform: Audible

Cupid Kaneez, a 10-episode series features comedian Kaneez Surka as she takes on the role of matchmaker for her friends, arranging blind dates and dissecting the outcomes afterwards. Each episode delves into the suspense, intrigue, and awkwardness of contemporary dating, with guests like Sumukhi Suresh, Rohan Joshi, Kubbra Sait, Rega Jha, Pooja Dhingra, Daniel Fernandes, and others sharing their insights on navigating the complexities of modern romance in these hilarious conversations.

BB Ki Vines

Platform: Audible

Tune in to the BB Ki Vines podcast for a glimpse into the daily antics of Bhuvan Bam and his family. Bhuvan Bam, a versatile actor, singer-songwriter, comedian, and entrepreneur, shares his journey. Starting as a performer at a Delhi restaurant in 2012, he later transitioned to uploading short comedy sketches on his YouTube channel in 2015. A force to reckon with in the comedy and creator space, don’t miss out on the entertaining stories and insights he shares on this podcast.

The Great Indian Kapil Show

Platform: Netflix

Get ready for endless laughter with Kapil Sharma as he headlines his riotous variety talk show on Netflix! Joined by celebrity guests like Diljit Dosanjh, Rohit Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and his hilarious supporting cast consisting of Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek, watch this show for a non-stop dose of laughter, witty antics, and unforgettable moments. Don’t miss out on this ultimate entertainment that guarantees a good laugh every weekend only at 8 pm!

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Platform: Netflix

Catch Trevor Noah’s comedy special on Netflix as he takes you on a journey around the world! From poking fun at national anthems to recounting his misadventures on a German sightseeing tour, Trevor keeps the laughs coming. Also, don’t miss the comical tale of his roast in Paris. With his unique perspective and sharp humour, Trevor delivers a comedy experience you won’t want to miss!

Zarna Garg: One in a Billion

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Tune in to watch the riotous comedy of Zarna Garg. She’s shaking up the comedy scene with her unabashedly Indian-Immigrant-mom viewpoint, perfect to indulge for a good laugh. Catch her as she delivers witty jokes and comments on matchmaking, entitled kids, clueless husbands, nosy aunties, and tyrannical mothers-in-law!

Kenny Sebastian: Don’t Be That Guy

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Check out Kenny Sebastian’s hilarious stand-up special, where he takes the stage at Mumbai’s prestigious Royal Opera House. In his fifth outing, he humorously discusses the pitfalls of trying to stay forever young and the challenges of growing older. From navigating relationships with women to grappling with parental expectations, Kenny candidly shares why he’s bidding farewell to his former ‘nice guy’ persona.

ALSO READ-Desi Feminist Podcast Sparks Global Conversation on Women’s Liberation

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]