April 19 is day of second freedom struggle: Stalin

Launching a scathing attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the polling day of the state is “war for the second freedom struggle of country”, while also affirming confidence that the INDIA bloc will win all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

He accused the BJP of “creating divisions” in the country with their “hate politics” and said if the BJP returns to power, it will “destroy” the whole country.

Addressing a public meeting, Stalin accused the BJP of misusing the central agencies and said, “We will win 40 out of 40 seats…Jharkhand CM and Delhi CM are in jail, the reason you know? It is because of the fear of the elections. He knows that if election takes place in an equal race, he will be defeated. That’s why he has done such things.”

“Day after tomorrow is a war for second freedom struggle of the country,” he added.

The Tamil Nadu CM further alleged that the BJP works only for corporations and does not care for the people.

“They (BJP) do not think about the people, they only think of the corporates…All parties are getting election funds, that’s not an issue, but BJP is getting via CBI, ED, and IT raids,” he stated.

Further attacking the BJP, he said that if BJP returns to power, the country will be “destroyed” with ‘divisive policies’ and urged people to vote wisely.

“Whenever he (PM Modi) opens his mouth, he speaks on religion, caste, and divides people and does hate politics. Yesterday he went to West Bengal and said hateful things. If Modi comes to power, he will divide people and destroy India. There will be no democracy. Ambedkar’s law will be thrown away and RSS law will be implemented,” Stalin said.

“I appeal young voters to think and vote. If you vote for BJP, then India will be destroyed and BJP will make it Gujarat model, which has flopped and our Dravidian model is shining.,” he further added.

He also attacked AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami, calling him the “B team of BJP”.

“Edappadi Palaniswami is B team of BJP. On one hand, he says he is not in alliance with BJP but he can’t oppose BJP…he has betrayed Sasikala, OPS (O Panneerselvam) and TTV Dinakaran,” he said.

The INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu is led by the DMK and includes the Congress, Left parties, IUML, VCK, actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s MNM, Vaiko’s MDMK, and the Gounder community-based KMDK.

The principal opposition party in the state, AIADMK, which recently severed its ties with the BJP, has put together an alliance of minor parties, including the DMDK, Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the only seat from Puducherry will be polled in the first phase of the general elections on April 19, and the counting of votes, along with those from other phases, has been scheduled for June 4.

During the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance registered a landslide victory, winning 38 of the 39 seats. The Congress, which was also a part of the alliance, bagged 8 seats out of the nine contested.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on the other hand, won only one seat while BJP failed to open its account. (ANI)

Owaisi declares support to AIADMK

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslilmeen (AIMIM) has decided to extend support to AIADMK in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This was announced by AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday.

He said AIMIM’s Tamil Nadu unit president T. S. Vakeel Ahmed and other leaders met AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswamy, who gave an assurance that his party will not have an electoral alliance with the BJP even in future.

“He has assured us that AIADMK will oppose CAA, NPR and NRC that is why our party AIMIM has entered into an electoral alliance with the AIADMK,” Owaisi said in a video message.

Owaisi, whose party is not part of either the NDA or INDIA alliance, appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to exercise their vote in favour of AIADMK wherever it has fielded its candidates.

Owaisi said he wanted to visit Tamil Nadu and meet people and AIADMK leadership but he was unable to do so as he was busy with the campaign for his party candidates in other states.

AIADMK, which snapped ties with BJP-led NDA late last year, is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with DMDK, Puthiya Tamilagam and the Social Democratic Party of India.

Of 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK is contesting 32 seats, leaving five seats to DMDK and one each to Puthiya Tamilagam and the Social Democratic Party of India.

Polling for all Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu is scheduled on April 19.

